LETTER: Civil War was always about slavery

In response to “Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny” [Letters, May 13], the Civil War was about slavery! The state’s right argument is absurd, because if it wasn’t for slavery, it would have never been an issue.

Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and South Carolina were very clear about that in their statements of secession. And the vice president of the Confederacy stated point blank that the only cause for secession was the institution of slavery. You can look it up!

You can believe what you want to believe, that doesn’t change the facts. The Civil War always was about slavery.

William Brown

Spotsylvania