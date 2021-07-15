LETTER: Claims against Wittman were politically motivated

Claims against Wittman were politically motivated

This letter is in response to Henry Thomassen’s inaccurate, dishonest and politically motivated letter published on July 6 [“Wittman should be voted out of office”].

Congressman Wittman has never claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. To suggest otherwise is patently false.

Mr. Wittman did challenge Pennsylvania’s questionable election changes. He did so not to overturn the results of the election (a claim easily proven false mathematically), but because of constitutional concerns with the administration of the state’s elections.

It is Congress’ role to ensure that states properly follow their laws and the U.S. Constitution. When concerns arise, under federal law, it is Congress that reviews the evidence and resolves disputes, which is what Congressman Wittman did on Jan. 6 when reviewing the electoral votes.

We should all want to make our elections more secure and restore faith in them by preventing fraud. Instead, House Democrats forced through H.R. 1, which would eliminate even the most popular election security measures such as voter I.D.

In doing so, they would further erode faith in our elections.