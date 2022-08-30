Letter: Classic cars have many positives

Classic cars have many positives

The column “Eyeing a classic car? It’s a classic burden” listed many reasons not to buy cars that are 50 to 60 years old. Among them: “they’re lousy cars compared to cars today, less reliable, less durable, handled and stopped poorly, crashed less safely but they looked great.” The article also recommends making your classic a “second car” to a “modern car for daily driving.”

Here are some reasons why a classic car is good to have: No computers or chips, thus no $1,500–$2,500 bill to replace them; no sensors or cameras costing thousands to replace; damaged steel can be repaired with a little Bondo and paint as opposed to thousands of dollars to replace whole plastic parts that easily crack when bumped lightly.

Batteries for electric cars cost $5,000–$15,000, not the normal $125 or so; manual convertible tops are easy to open and cheap to repair compared to newer cars like my daughter’s that had 22 motors just to open or close the top. As for accessibility to areas in the engine, new car and truck engine compartments are packed so tight you spend hours doing an easy fix. Classic cars are simple to repair and don’t require a $75,000 diagnostic machine to explain why a warning light is on.

Finally: a $50,000 classic car’s property tax is zero, but a new car of the same value will be over $1,500.

Yes, they “look great” driving down the road, and anytime I’m driving my 1972 Chevy Chevelle I get all the stares, comments, and well-wishes from everyone who had one. And they’d swap me their $75,000 to $100,000 car for it.

Got to go as it’s time to cruise in a real classic.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania