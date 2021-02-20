LETTER: Clean energy fails during polar vortex

Clean energy fails during polar vortex

“Explainer: Topsy-turvy weather comes from polar vortex,” by Seth Borenstein, AP “Science Writer” on Feb 16 totally misses the point. The problem is people freezing (and some dying) in homes without electricity, all because of the slavish devotion to intermittent, unreliable and weather-dependent “renewables,” such as solar and wind.

All across the country, and particularly in Texas, wind turbines are freezing up, and solar panels are covered with snow, while reliable 24/7 “fossil” power generation has been shut down. And they can’t get to flee in their EVs, because they can’t charge the batteries!

With the misnamed Virginia Clean Economy Act enacted last year, Virginia is going down the same road: forcing Dominion to destroy a system of fossil- fired power plants (thankfully they are keeping the nuclear ones) that provide cheap and reliable 24/7 power with the same renewables that are failing catastrophically across the nation.

This is all caused by the bad government science of CO2-induced catastrophic warming, which is old and invalid science, pushed by well-meaning but misinformed environmentalists. How many times does it have to be said that CO2 is plant food, not pollution?