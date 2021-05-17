LETTER: Climate activist is an inspiration

Climate activist

is an inspiration

After watching Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist, in a special on PBS, I was so moved by her dedication to the environment. How very powerful to see this young person willing to take up and engage in the monumental task to save the planet.

It gives one hope.

Ignore climate change and the continued loss of species at your own peril. We are already paying the price with catastrophic weather events.

Be mindful that there is only one planet Earth. We have had careless disregard for its well-being. We are all guilty.

It will take everyone to come together. In the end, the challenge is huge in such a divided nation. Will we do what needs to be done for our survival?

Fiona Farris–Teates

Locust Grove