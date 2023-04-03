Sunday, March 30, was a beautiful day, one that makes people appreciate the beauty of the world around us. While many of you were outside, others were found with high school and UMW students inside the University Center, educating concerned citizens on ways to save this planet we love so much.

The area's third youth-led Climate Conference was in full swing. Students from James Monroe High School, Colonial Forge High School and UMW, along with environmental organizations, amazed over 100 attendees with sessions designed to inspire, educate and even entertain. Welcomed by UMW's President Troy Paino and reminded by a Native American of our need to honor the gifts of our planet, the conference started.

Sessions included topics covered in the Free Lance–Star, such as urban heat islands; wildlife, water and plant poster sessions, and the need to stop drilling for oil and gas in the U.N. and Climate Change skit. Attitudes about climate change were in an emotionally charged documentary film made by a student, residents were informed of what would happen to our health if a CSX derailment like the one in Ohio happened here, and an exercise to determine our individual carbon footprint were well received. Local experts taught us about the challenges facing us, how to write a strong climate plan, and ways the Clean and Green Commission are challenging local businesses to be sustainable.

Kudos to the students, the guest speakers, and the planning committee representing UMW, Fredericksburg city and school district, the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, and Fossil Free Fredericksburg. Many thanks to the environmental club teachers from JM and CFHS, the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club for sponsoring the break and to the FLS for sending Tristan Lorei to take pictures of the event. Thanks, students, you are the messengers of hope for our world.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg