I was impressed by the commonsense letter written by Julie Kay, in which she stated "I will be voting for whoever, regardless of party or lack thereof, is committed to creating our city, our state, and our country sustainable." It is essential for us to recognize climate change as the ultimate non-partisan issue, since it threatens the grandchildren of all our grandchildren, irrespective of political leanings.

Republican legislators today tend to avoid climate as an issue, though many of them are willing to vote for bipartisan climate legislation such as last year's CHIPS Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. We need to move to a more productive place where Republicans compete with Democrats to craft legislation on climate that addresses the issue more efficiently and with greater impact. Over time, I have no doubt that we will reach this place. The question remains: will we get there in time?

Conservative means desiring to preserve good things. You can help this happen by voting for candidates who engage on climate, and then encouraging them with calls and emails to vote for specific bills. For example, Rob Wittman is needed as a sponsor for the RISEE Act and the Increased TSP Access Act, bills which would support, respectively, offshore wind energy profit sharing for Virginia and improved technical support for farmers who seek to practice better farming for reduced carbon emissions.

Chris Wiegard

Chester