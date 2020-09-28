LETTER: Climate crisis is more insidious than COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Climate crisis is more insidious than COVID-19

Almost 200,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus and the numbers continue to rise. Our government has spent huge amounts of money to deal with this crisis, which will impact the financial well-being of our country for decades.

While many have different views of the effectiveness of the current management of this crisis, it will eventually end.

The climate crisis is a larger and more insidious crisis that is gathering speed and causing destruction, as seen by more wildfires, droughts and hurricanes. The World Health Organization states that, “Climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 deaths per year.” That doesn’t include over a half-million a year who will die of food shortages.

Your vote in November matters. The Virginia League of Conservation Voters published their annual “scorecard” of those candidates who support the environment, including Sen. Mark Warner.

The two candidates for president vary greatly. President Trump wants to continue his Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence and to clean up the oceans.