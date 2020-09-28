LETTER: Climate crisis is more insidious than COVID-19

Climate crisis is more insidious than COVID-19
Almost 200,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus and the numbers continue to rise. Our government has spent huge amounts of money to deal with this crisis, which will impact the financial well-being of our country for decades.
While many have different views of the effectiveness of the current management of this crisis, it will eventually end.
The climate crisis is a larger and more insidious crisis that is gathering speed and causing destruction, as seen by more wildfires, droughts and hurricanes. The World Health Organization states that, “Climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 deaths per year.” That doesn’t include over a half-million a year who will die of food shortages.
Your vote in November matters. The Virginia League of Conservation Voters published their annual “scorecard” of those candidates who support the environment, including Sen. Mark Warner.
The two candidates for president vary greatly. President Trump wants to continue his Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence and to clean up the oceans.
Joe Biden’s platform includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, creating environmental jobs and making all power plants carbon neutral by 2035.
We need a president who will apply the known science-based solutions to climate change that would cost billions less than the current crisis. These solutions would produce a healthier world that would also create new jobs, strengthen our economy and save lives.
For decades, scientists have warned us about the man-made causes of our warming planet. If they continue to be ignored, they will result in terrifying consequences.
Vote for representatives who will act to prevent the destruction of our world.
Julie Kay
Fredericksburg
