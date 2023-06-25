I relish a quality political cartoon, one supported by an underlying fact, even if stretched a bit, and even if it’s my ox being gored. And I’ve long appreciated that The Free Lance–Star has a wide selection by talented cartoonists. With so much material available, one might expect all selections to be above average. But it seems that the paper’s left-leaning ideology sometimes clouds its journalistic judgment, such as the June 16 installment depicting Mike Pence holding a Donald Trump cigar — literally — and saying, “I may have smoked, but I did not inhale.”

This paraphrasing of Bill Clinton’s 1992 defense of his having smoked marijuana brought to mind only the widespread skepticism produced by his remark, unconnected to Messrs. Pence or Trump. So cartoonist Al Goodwin appears to have pulled his aging storage box, dug through its mothballs, and resurrected a blast from the past.

Despite what, in 1992, was deeply plowed ground for political satire, Goodwin’s cartoon now has no meaningful connection to either fact or popular speculation about the Pence–Trump duo. Instead, it projects a rather cheap message that the FLS quickly promoted.

Please provide us eager readers with quality cartoons. Why settle for so much less?

Carl Thomason

Stafford