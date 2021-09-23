LETTER: Close border for national security

Open border is a national security threat

The U.S. withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has increased the global terror threat to its highest point in the past two decades.

We have recently seen the rapid expansion of a number of terrorist/extremist organizations in the Middle East and Africa, including the Taliban, al–Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas and al–Shabaab, all hoping to make their mark on a seemingly weakened and vulnerable U.S.

It costs only several thousand dollars for these organizations to fly their operatives into airports in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or Nicaragua where, along with thousands of other illegals, they can trek north and enter our country undetected across our porous southern border.

These operatives can easily plant a high-explosive device to detonate in a movie theater, mall or department store where you or your loved ones may be on a given day and hour.

So what can we do about this?

We can contact our elected representatives in Congress and demand that they take action to close our border. They each took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. So let’s hold them to that oath.