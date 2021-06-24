LETTER: CO2 levels still rising in atmosphere

CO2 levels in the atmosphere are still rising

In 1958, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration established the Atmospheric Baseline Observatory on Mauna Loa in the Hawaiian Islands. The person most responsible for this observatory was Charles David Keeling, a geophysicist with the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at U.C. San Diego.

The purpose of this observatory is to monitor increases in the concentration of carbon dioxide, the most prevalent anthropocentric greenhouse gas in our atmosphere.

In 1958, a concentration of 312 parts per million was recorded. Since then, the rise has been steadily increasing to 411 ppm in October of 2020.

Interestingly, the rate of increase drops a bit each year in late spring, when plants above the equator consume large amounts of carbon dioxide in their growth cycle.

The most significant aspect of the rise in CO2 is that it is pronounced and it is continuous. We are experiencing the highest global temperatures since 1880, which were evident this past year in the immense forest fires in California and Australia.

Concurrently, warming ocean waters have caused more abundant and deadlier hurricanes. The future prospect is for even greater worsening of the world-wide climate.