LETTER: Cole/Durant debate was instructive

Cole/Durant debate was instructive

I would like to thank Mr. Tennyson for reminding me of the Cole/Durant debate [“Watch Cole/Durant debate before you vote,” Letters, Oct. 8]. I took his advice and watched the entire virtual debate.

I saw one candidate who was able to clearly describe his experience, his past performance in government, his concerns about our commonwealth and his plans for addressing those concerns, should he be re-elected.

I saw the other candidate read answers to each question. Either she had received a copy of the questions before the debate and prepared her answers in advance, or she was being fed answers to each question during the debate.

I wonder who was putting the words in her mouth and who would be pulling the strings, should she be elected. As a teacher and a mom, how would she grade a student who turned in someone else’s work on an exam?

I agree with Mr. Tennyson that any citizen who is concerned about the future of the commonwealth and the nation would do well to watch this debate before casting their vote.

Ethel Hellman

Fredericksburg