LETTER: College athletes are already well compensated

College athletes are already well compensated

Your July 20 editorial [“College athletes deserve compensation”] brings up some valid points, while dismissing or overlooking others.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that college athletes have the right to earn money from sponsorships, personal appearances and endorsements as well as autographs. The ruling covers “name, image and likeness” of student-athletes.

Imagine a young fan asking a premier college player for an autograph and the player seeking cash for it. Will meet-the-team programs charge fans to sign autographs? Will a star player boycott the event if not paid?

The ruling, which is the law of the land, will create an uneven playing field for team members. The stars will have, while the rest of the team becomes the have-nots. One or two players might rake in big bucks while the others get a pittance or nothing at all.

Some talented players not receiving compensation might transfer to another program in the hope of making money from endorsements and sponsorships.