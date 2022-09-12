Letter: College grads earn more, they can pay their own loans

College grads earn more, they can pay their own loans

I have heard much about our current president as he addresses college student loan forgiveness. At an early age, parents and educators tell our young people to attend institutes of higher learning. Those who attend these colleges do so willingly.

Hopefully, the students use all the financial resources available to them. There are Pell grants, scholarships, and student loans. Parents sign some of these loans to guarantee repayment.

After graduation, these people enter the working world poised to out-earn those who have only a high school diploma. According to Georgetown University, college grads earn $1,000,000 more than those with a high school diploma. According to an article in Money magazine, college grads earn more than $22,000 a year over high school grads.

It would seem that with these extra funds these new college grads should be able to repay these loans. I attended the local community college. I used tuition reimbursement, a full-time job and credit cards to pay my way through. It’s called adulting.

Max Reed

Stafford