LETTER: Colonial Beach businesses really stepped up

Colonial Beach businesses really stepped up

I would like to shout out a big “thank you” to the small business owners of our town who supported the Colonial Beach Winter Festival.

The Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce/Winter Festival Committee called out for help to assist us with funds to maintain this yearly event.

Due to COVID-19, our committee had no means of self-supporting our event. All planned activities that normally help us provide funds for the forthcoming year had to be canceled to help protect the health of our citizens and to follow the rules applied due to the pandemic.

Knowing that our small business community also felt the financial pain of the pandemic, we were not sure if they would be in a position to offer financial help.

Well, we were totally amazed at the overwhelmingly generous support we received from the business community. Thanks to them, we now have enough funds to continue planning for next year’s Winter Festival.

I would also like to thank all the board members of the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce for their continued support and the Town of Colonial Beach for allowing our committee to use Town Hill for the Winter Festival.