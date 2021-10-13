LETTER: Columbus was an explorer, not a villain

Columbus should be seen as an explorer, not a villain

President Biden presents an address to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as a national holiday—not! Congress has not declared it. Columbus Day is still the national holiday.

Christopher Columbus was a sailor/captain trying to discover a westward travel route to the Far East. He ran into the American continents. He did not travel to subjugate any peoples.

He did not have anything to do with further “European” expansion into North and South America.

He should be recognized as the European explorer that he was.

James Greenwood

Stafford