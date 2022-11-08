Letter: Commercial projects stick Stafford taxpayers with bill

An Oct. 6 story, “Stafford approves latest project,” reported that supervisors will “allow builders to begin work on a 250,000 square foot commercial warehouse near the Courthouse Road interchange.” That approval is after approving DHL’s 533,634 square foot distribution center nearby. That DHL facility is expected to add 1,800 vehicles per day on already congested roads. Those 1,800 vehicles add up to 468,000 trips in and out of that area per year. The new project approved 1,218 vehicle trips per day, equaling 316,680 more vehicles per year. Combined, that’s 784,680 added vehicles to the roads and intersections in that small area.

Now, here’s the kicker. Charlie Payne, who represents Matan Acquisitions, offered a $100,000 proffer for the latest endeavor as well as another turn lane at the intersection of Wyche and Courthouse roads at a later time. Payne also said that “the new warehouse would not impact the intersection.” What world is he living in? Adding 316,680 vehicles to an area isn’t going to impact it? And thank you for the added turn lane, to be constructed at a later time. But how long will it be before it’s built? If it’s 10–15 years from now, it’s not helping anyone in the foreseeable future.

And the $100,000 endeavor to help with costs the city will incur in the future, how far do you think that measly amount will go to strip and repave the roads in the years and decades to come? Adding said 784,680 vehicles will wear out nearby roads much more quickly than with the existing traffic, and Stafford tax payers will pay those millions, yes millions!

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania