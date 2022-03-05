Letter: Commercials diminish entertainment of TV

TV entertainment diminished by

endless commercials

COVID-19 has certainly increased my television viewing the past two years. Saying that, it has also made me realize that my enjoyment of watching television has been diminished by the amount of commercials one must endure, especially those trying to sell me Medicare and auto repair insurance, among many others.

Trying to change channels doesn’t work as the same commercials are on all channels. In fact, “Ask Marilyn” in a recent Parade magazine article stated that commercials are shown 15 minutes for each hour of programming. I checked and found that this was true and also found that during those 15 minutes, there are on average 18 commercials.

Should TV Guide rank commercials the same way as television shows, the top 20 would be out ranked. Looking at what the cable companies charge, we should have more non-commercial programming.

William Logan

Locust Grove