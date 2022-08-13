Letter: Committee hearings are not trials

Committee hearings not same as trials

In response to Stephen Schenk’s July 29 letter, facts and accuracy matter.

First of all, The Department of Justice has an internal policy regarding not publicly taking certain actions shortly before elections (like Republican Comey did).

It doesn’t mean that investigations stop. DOJ is part of the executive branch; Congress is part of the legislative branch and has no such internal policy and have other factors determining a timeline.

Second, many of the witnesses before the January 6 Committee are Republicans, as are two members of the committee.

Rather than claiming the committee is trying to destroy the Republican Party it could be argued these Republicans are trying to save the party and go back to when it was governed by honorable conservative and democratic principals, and the rule of law mattered. Think Goldwater telling Nixon to resign.

Third, committee hearings are not trials.

There is no real comparison, but if there were, the hearings are more akin to a grand jury investigation or impeachment.

The goal is to see if there is sufficient probable cause to go to the next step, which could be a trial during which time there would be defense attorneys.

The vast majority of federal agents testify most often before grand juries (where hearsay is permitted) and are not subject to “vigorous cross examinations.”

Most criminals plead rather than go to trial because the cases are thoroughly investigated and generally well-prepared.

Consequently, the need to go to trial and testify in court is not the norm for federal law enforcement agents.

Mr. Schenk knows the difference between an indictment and a trial, which makes his supporting statements for his opinion appear somewhat hyperbolic and disingenuous.

People need to cull out emotions and pay attention to accuracy and facts.

George Runkle

Montross