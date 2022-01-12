Letter: Common sense necessary during snowstorm driving

Common sense is necessary during snowstorm driving

Deborah M. Brock of Fredericksburg [“Drivers are to blame for I–95 debacle,” Jan. 8] maintained that the people thinking they are good enough drivers in handling snow should heed VDOT’s instructions and stay off the road.

I totally agree with Ms. Brock’s stance that “the only vehicles on I–95 should have been first responders, medical personnel trying to get to a hospital and snow plows.”

Once VDOT broadcasts road conditions, drivers shouldn’t have to try and be mind readers to magically figure out if a road is closed because common sense should take over at that point in taking VDOT’s suggestion and remaining safely at home.

In my opinion, even if the state decided to install barricades to close roads, those who risk driving during inclement weather would do it anyway.

Rick Knight

Henrico