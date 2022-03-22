Letter: Communities should support their schools

Local communities should support their schools financially

In response to “Spotsy supervisors approve $14.6 million for schools” [March 10], truly passionate people like Nicole Cole, in her plea to the supervisors for the full $14.6 million in funding to be allocated to the schools where it belongs, should not be forced to the verge of tears by people like Tim McLaughlin, who are trying to do just the opposite.

Schools deserve the full support of the communities around them.

To cut funding by more than half, as McLaughlin proposed as a counter, is disrespectful and completely insensitive to the hardworking individuals in our schools.

They come in every day and raise this great nation’s next batch of leaders.

By not allowing the full budget to be allocated to schools, the education system as a whole in the area would suffer a lack of engagement amongst the staff.

I hope the leaders of this community look to have our best interests at heart going into the future.

Because people like Cole may not be there every time to beg to be listened to.

Francis Fournier

King George