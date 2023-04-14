A huge shout-out and thank you to the management and Crystal, our server, at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Central Park.

On March 23, 2023, both enthusiastically responded to my spontaneous request to decorate a booth in celebration of my friend Jane's 75th birthday. Management also allowed me to hand out blank birthday cards to total strangers in the restaurant asking them, if they would like, to send Jane well wishes. Everyone, including the staff, gladly jumped in and wrote the most beautiful comments.

It goes without saying the food was delicious, the drinks fantastic, and the singing of “Happy Birthday” in Italian was the icing on the cake. I would like to sincerely thank Carrabba's and their customers for making Jane's birthday celebration one she will never forget.

Karen Bayer

Stafford