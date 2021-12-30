LETTER: Community needs better leadership on transportation

District needs leadership to fix transportation
The reports about the transportation needs for the community reflects a continued failure to recognize that this market is now larger than the Roanoke Valley market with growth projections twice the size of the current population.
Development patterns in Planning District 16 are not urban. They are suburban, rural with a small urban core in the city. Our transportation problems are more complex than simply east–west movement of traffic. We have a problem moving traffic around this market without dumping that traffic on already clogged traffic arteries. The market needs an Outer Connector parkway that would connect with Interstate 95 north of the city and reconnect with it south of town.
Such a road would allow businesses and residents to travel to local market destinations. Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads communities all have similar roads to meet their transportation needs. I doubt additional ramps will be allowed on I–95 given the current investments to upgrade that corridor, nor would they solve the local need.
Bike lanes in the city would help reduce traffic on our road systems, but they are of limited use in the four surrounding counties. Land-use decisions as they have been made here will continue to further our problems. This issue is an important one relative to the economic vitality of the area and the quality of life for residents.
The community needs the political leadership of the four counties (Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline) and the city of Fredericksburg that are in Planning District 16 to embark on a joint effort to solve this problem for the benefit of businesses, residents and the traveling public who need a better road system.
Rodger Provo
Fredericksburg