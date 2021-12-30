LETTER: Community needs better leadership on transportation

District needs leadership to fix transportation

The reports about the transportation needs for the community reflects a continued failure to recognize that this market is now larger than the Roanoke Valley market with growth projections twice the size of the current population.

Development patterns in Planning District 16 are not urban. They are suburban, rural with a small urban core in the city. Our transportation problems are more complex than simply east–west movement of traffic. We have a problem moving traffic around this market without dumping that traffic on already clogged traffic arteries. The market needs an Outer Connector parkway that would connect with Interstate 95 north of the city and reconnect with it south of town.

Such a road would allow businesses and residents to travel to local market destinations. Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads communities all have similar roads to meet their transportation needs. I doubt additional ramps will be allowed on I–95 given the current investments to upgrade that corridor, nor would they solve the local need.