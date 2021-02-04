LETTER: Community Relief Fund helps those in need

Community Relief Fund helps those in need

To the people in our region who will be getting stimulus checks from the federal government, but are fortunate enough to have a job, a home and food for their families:

If you don’t need your stimulus check, please consider donating those funds to The Community Foundation’s Community Relief Fund. Grants from this fund are helping local nonprofits respond to the consequences and disparities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consider this an opportunity to “pay forward” your relative good fortune to those in desperate need of help.

To maximize the impact of your contribution, we have made a gift to The Community Foundation that will double the impact of gifts to The Community Relief Fund up to $20,000. We also welcome any community members who would like to join the match. For details, visit cfrrr.org.

The Community Foundation has already distributed $583,335 in immediate relief grants from The Community Relief Fund to local nonprofits. There is still great need and the foundation is now in its second grant-making phase.