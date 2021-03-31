LETTER: Community solidarity will combat racism

Community must work stop racism

The pandemic’s effect on racism toward Asians is seriously concerning. The stigma that it is a result of Asian people has become a dangerous narrative that has led to increasing hate and violence toward them.

Many Asian people in the U.S. have reported feeling unsafe leaving their homes for fear of becoming a victim of a hate crime or other racist acts such as microaggressions.

Unfortunately, humans have pre-formed perspectives about everyone we meet, whether we mean to or not. The media has not helped shape a positive perspective toward Asians.

Building social solidarity and connections with the community around you can help stop racist acts toward Asian Americans and all other races as well.

Such acts often come from a place of misunderstanding. Building a strong community can lessen the chances of this happening.

While that may be hard in today’s climate, it is extremely important in the journey toward ending racism.

Allison Foster

Spotsylvania