Letter: Community volunteers can help with mental health services

Volunteers can

help with mental health services

Thank you, Free Lance–Star. Cathy Dyson’s “Talk focuses on local mental health needs” [Aug. 24] recharged my spirit.

I have never regretted being a daily subscriber. My spirit and passion were sparked to serve our community when I read the article that recounted local professionals detailing our mental health needs.

I gained a greater understanding of our need to retain and sustain the talented professionals necessary to meet the growing need for mental health services.

I urge my neighbors and concerned citizens to join those of us who have a passion to volunteer and/or be trained in preventive mental health first aid or seek training as a peer recovery specialist. We can help fill the gaps in our mental health service delivery system, giving our licensed agency professionals the support they desperately need.

I reflected for several days on the doom detailed at the Behavioral Health Workforce Development Summit, but I was comforted. Learning pathways are being proposed to address the career/professional staff challenges we face as a community. However, licensed professionals to serve our youth remain a big challenge.

I felt relieved that I had chosen to attend Mental First Aid Certified Training for people working with adults hosted by the Rappahannock Area Community Service Board with my husband several years ago. Two dynamic ladies, Michelle Wagaman and Sherry Norton–Williams, were trainers of the sessions we attended.

I encourage all who are concerned and willing to offer support to our friends, neighbors, and family members to learn best-practice approaches that support those who are experiencing a mental health challenge.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford