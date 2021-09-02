LETTER: Comparisons to Saigon are politically deceptive

Comparisons to Saigon are politically deceptive

As a military veteran with 18 months of service in Vietnam, I have vivid memories not only of my personal experiences, but also of the Paris Peace Accords from 1968 until the accords were finally signed in January 1973.

That peace agreement resulted in an immediate cease fire and the honorable withdrawal of U.S. troops in February 1973.

Unlike the ongoing debacle in Kabul today, Saigon did not fall until April 1975, two years after our troops had withdrawn from Vietnam. The Americans who remained after our troop withdrawal were primarily embassy officials, Marine guards, and expatriates who had chosen to remain in Vietnam after our troop withdrawal.

These were the individuals (including our Vietnamese allies) whose images were depicted being airlifted from the embassy roof in Saigon.

The same cannot be said about the ongoing images of our hasty withdrawal of Americans and Afghan allies, under Taliban duress, from the Kabul airport.

Thus, any comparison to our honorable troop withdrawal from Vietnam with the hasty, ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan today is politically deceptive.