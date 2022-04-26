Letter: Compromise is essential

Compromise is key to legislating

James Wallner’s op-ed “No: Blame Dems, not the legislative process” [April 24] did a great job of explaining the filibuster, but failed miserably in pointing the “finger of blame.” It is us, those voters, as we elect those who serve in the federal and our commonwealth’s legislatures.

The legislative process is just that, a process to craft laws, but a key component is absent—the elusive art of compromise. Compromise remains the core ingredient in a democratic legislative process. Compromise requires co-operation between lawmakers to write statutes that are beneficial to all Americans and not just a majority.

The disastrously dangerous “us versus them” mentality that has infiltrated the legislative process is killing quality bills due to our unwillingness to negotiate in good faith. A true filibuster, unlike the simple threat of a filibuster, requires a lot of time, energy and effort by a Senator; therefore, a true filibuster is a rarity. The filibuster is only a tool, but any tool misused won’t produce the desired outcome.

Filibuster isn’t synonymous with procrastination. A true filibuster should be justification for the need to reach consensus, rather than simply reading from the phone book or a fairy tale to waste time.

The filibuster was created to protect the minority and the country from being bulldozed into a politically tainted legislative process.

As voters, we will ultimately choose who will represent us in the legislative process. If we fail locally, we will fail nationally.

No person or political party has all of the right answers to the challenges facing America. We need men and women like our Founding Fathers, not “my way or the highway” lawmakers. America deserves better. Those who pledge “to protect and defend the Constitution” deserve better.

Become an educated voter and vote.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania