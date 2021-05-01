LETTER: Concealed carry violates my rights

Concealed carry violates my rights

Very soon the Trump Supreme Court will find within the Second Amendment the right of anyone to carry any type of gun anywhere outside their home for their personal protection.

So be it, as long as the court recognizes my right to know that person has a gun for my personal protection, by which I mean no concealed carry.

When I see someone with a gun, unless s/he is a uniformed peace officer or member of the U.S. armed forces, I know two things about them:

1) They have such extreme anxiety issues that they are afraid to step outside their home unless armed; and

2) If, in their sole discretion, they feel the situation warrants it, they are willing and prepared to kill me.

I do not know, nor is it prudent to assume, that they are reasonable, rational, responsible, well-trained in gun safety, not prone to hallucinations or delusions, not suffering from PTSD, not dealing with anger management issues, not under a restraining order, nor addicted to reason-altering drugs.