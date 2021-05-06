LETTER: Concealed permit holders pose no danger to public

Concealed permit holders pose no danger

to public

Shame on the editors for publishing the fact-free, emotion-laden letter from angst-ridden reader John Bufordi

[“Concealed carry violates my rights,” May 2]. He is delusional in thinking he is at risk of being killed by a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) holder carrying a concealed firearm for their personal protection.

Some facts: The Virginia State Police (VSP) reported a total of 428 murders in 2019 (the last year for which statistics are available) for a statewide murder rate of 5.01 per 100,000 population.

Unsurprisingly, the murder rates were much higher in Democrat-controlled, crime-infested cities like Richmond (24.2), Portsmouth (16.9) and Norfolk (14.7).

In the four counties surrounding the City of Fredericksburg, the murder rate was 2.9 per 100,000, except for the city itself, where the rate was 10.5.