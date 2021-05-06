LETTER: Concealed permit holders pose no danger to public

Concealed permit holders pose no danger
to public
Shame on the editors for publishing the fact-free, emotion-laden letter from angst-ridden reader John Bufordi
[“Concealed carry violates my rights,” May 2]. He is delusional in thinking he is at risk of being killed by a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) holder carrying a concealed firearm for their personal protection.
Some facts: The Virginia State Police (VSP) reported a total of 428 murders in 2019 (the last year for which statistics are available) for a statewide murder rate of 5.01 per 100,000 population.
Unsurprisingly, the murder rates were much higher in Democrat-controlled, crime-infested cities like Richmond (24.2), Portsmouth (16.9) and Norfolk (14.7).
In the four counties surrounding the City of Fredericksburg, the murder rate was 2.9 per 100,000, except for the city itself, where the rate was 10.5.
A total of 323 of those murders statewide were committed with firearms of all types, primarily handguns—for a firearms murder rate of 3.8 per 100,000 population. So Mr. Buford isn’t going to be murdered in the streets by a firearm unless he ventures into crime-ridden urban areas.
Also, as of August 14, 2019, VSP reported 596,419 resident CHP holders, or 7.1 percent of Virginia’s 8.54 million population. Whether he likes it or not, Mr. Buford is unknowingly encountering CHP holders whenever he goes out in public.
All CHP holders undergo a stringent criminal background check before their permit is issued. The VSP does not keep statistics on crimes specifically committed by CHP holders. However, in 2018, 583 CHPs (0.1 percent of active permits) were revoked for all reasons. So obviously, 99.9 percent of CHP holders are completely law-abiding.
Bottom line: Mr. Buford’s unreasonable, emotion-fueled anxiety does not override my Second Amendment right to defend myself, my family and others if necessary, wherever I may be.
John Edgar
Stafford