LETTER: Concerns about going green are weak

Writer’s concerns about going green are weak

A letter by John Powell of Stafford [“Going green has many unsolved problems,” June 10] listed several weak concerns. Among them that windmills and solar panels are inefficient and most producers are in China.

He also listed his concerns about the sustainability of rechargeable battery components, followed by the statement: “Have you ever tried to drive an electric car to Florida?”

Thousands of electric vehicles travel the coast every day. I own one and assure you that the charging infrastructure is robust, improving daily, and long road trips are not a problem.

Regarding U.S. capacity for renewable energy manufacturing, recycling and sustainable supply chains, achieving these is a matter of intelligent trade and industrial policy, a problem recognized by good leaders and vigorously attracting federal attention.

Solar and wind efficiencies are low? That’s also true of fossil fuel electricity: losses to generation and transmission make the efficiency about 35 percent.