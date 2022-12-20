Letter: Concrete gun control ideas for Donnie

I see where Donnie Johnston thinks 2022 wasn't such a bad year. I ask him as compared to what year…1929? 2022 reminds me of the lyrics of a song sung by Hank Williams Jr.: "Interest is up and the stock market's down and you only get mugged if you go downtown."

Apparently, Donnie never goes grocery shopping. The price of eggs is still going up. I think he plays way too much golf, or maybe he stays home in the dark and watches CNN. He is either trying to gaslight us, or his barnyard humor is getting way too dry. Donnie needs to get his head out of the Culpeper red clay dirt and get back in the real world. He has been asking us for concrete ideas to control who gets guns. Well, I have four.

1. Require an in-person gun safety class before a person can buy a gun. The NRA probably has 10,000 qualified gun safety instructors who could start right away. Then, like the boater's safety class required in Virginia, make it required for everybody who owns or wants to own a gun. Go by age group with the younger buyers/owners going first, then by age groups over a number of years. But then let the class qualify for the concealed carry permit requirement.

2. Require every ghost gun barrel to have a serial number, and the buyer has to pass a background check before they can buy the barrel (gun kit).

3. In Virginia, an 18-year-old can buy a gun, but can't buy cigarettes. Does that make any sense? The law needs to be changed to 21 with active military and law enforcement people exempt.

4. Ban the use of guns in Hollywood TV, movies and video games.

Michael Boggs

Spotsylvania