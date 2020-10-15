 Skip to main content
LETTER: Confederate veterans deserve equal respect
LETTER: Confederate veterans deserve equal respect

Confederate veterans deserve equal respect

I support moving the Caroline County Virginia Confederate monument to Green Lawn Cemetery. However, I do not agree with the attacks against the Confederate soldiers’ good names.

Confederate veterans are military veterans of the former Confederacy. They deserve equal respect, like our U.S. veterans. If you do not like the former Confederacy, then go after the politicians of the time.

Also, why is Caroline in the business of allowing any monument to anything at a courthouse?

William Sparks

Ruther Glen

