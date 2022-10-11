Letter: Confederate war memorial removal is disappointing

The recent removal of the Confederate war memorial off the King George County courthouse grounds is at best disappointing and at worst shameful.

The monument has stood untouched for decades, causing no harm and creating no controversy. Despite this, it came under attack two years ago, when the removal of these priceless pieces became trendy.

The decision to move it was divisive and disrespectful to the thousands of King George descendants of those soldiers that the monument honors.

One of the false narratives that has perpetuated itself through the last few years is that Confederate monuments were erected to intimidate minorities.

Malcontents argue the majority of them were erected during the 1910s and the 1960s, when the Civil Rights Movement was gaining ground. But it is obvious even to a grade-schooler, that the 50th and 100th anniversaries of the war happened during those periods, where you would expect an uptick in monument raising. It’s an argument that falls flat on its face.

It's true, the weak, feckless, and lazy board of supervisors should be ashamed of themselves for moving the monument. But the real culprits are those who bullied the supervisors into moving it in the first place.

Tim Sanders

Spotsylvania