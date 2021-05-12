LETTER: Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny

Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny
Before you vandalize another Confederate statue, please read President Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address. In it, he clearly states, “I have no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists.”
His goal was not freeing the slaves, but the imposition of tariffs on the seceding states to bail out the railroad industry that failed during the 1857 financial crash.
Lincoln’s unconstitutional tariffs were applied in a manner not “… uniform throughout the United States,” as required by the Constitution (Section 8: Powers of Congress), but specifically targeted at agricultural regions that sold their products to Europe and received payment in the form of imported goods.
If the agricultural states successfully seceded, Lincoln would not have been able to collect the tariffs he needed to bail out the railroads.
Most of Lincoln’s inaugural address is spent trying to convince hearers that the “free and independent states” (Declaration of Independence, last paragraph) are no longer so; that the sovereign states voluntarily joined together by our founding fathers are now joined in a coerced union with a central government having primary authority.
Our Confederate heroes were not fighting to defend slavery, but to preserve our “free and independent states” from Lincoln’s tyranny.
As they say, “follow the money.” In 1862, Lincoln signs the Pacific Railroad Act, financing the railroads with tariff-funded bonds and the largest giveaway of public lands in American history: over 175 million acres of public land was given to the privately owned railroads—an area larger than the state of Texas.
Tariffs began an incredible rise from almost 19 percent in 1860 to 44.6 percent by 1870 and we have the birth of “too-big-to-fail,” but that is another story for another day.
Richard Beale
Hague