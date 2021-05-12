LETTER: Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny

Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny

Before you vandalize another Confederate statue, please read President Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address. In it, he clearly states, “I have no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists.”

His goal was not freeing the slaves, but the imposition of tariffs on the seceding states to bail out the railroad industry that failed during the 1857 financial crash.

Lincoln’s unconstitutional tariffs were applied in a manner not “… uniform throughout the United States,” as required by the Constitution (Section 8: Powers of Congress), but specifically targeted at agricultural regions that sold their products to Europe and received payment in the form of imported goods.

If the agricultural states successfully seceded, Lincoln would not have been able to collect the tariffs he needed to bail out the railroads.

Most of Lincoln’s inaugural address is spent trying to convince hearers that the “free and independent states” (Declaration of Independence, last paragraph) are no longer so; that the sovereign states voluntarily joined together by our founding fathers are now joined in a coerced union with a central government having primary authority.