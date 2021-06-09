LETTER: Congratulations, Class of 2021!

Congratulations, Class of 2021!

Congratulations, Class of 2021 and families of Spotsylvania County!

WE DID IT.

The struggles of the pandemic stressed students, parents/families and staff in every way, and we all faced it with courage and resilience.

As the regular 2020–21 academic school year for Spotsylvania County Public Schools officially concludes, I would like to express my thanks to our entire community for the tremendous support it showed for Spotsylvania County Schools during this crisis.

I remain grateful that together we all have responded to the best of our ability, and in the best interest of our students.

Stay safe, and enjoy your summer.

Lisa A. Phelps

School Board Representative

Lee Hill District,

Spotsylvania