Letter: Congress is well-paid but won't do its job

Congress recently passed yet another continuing resolution.

A continuing resolution happens when Congress refuses to do its job and pass a budget. I guess we should not expect much from an organization that works part time.

Since Pelosi's election as Speaker of the House, the House of Representatives has averaged fewer than 125 days in session per year. The average American works 260 days per year at a fraction of the $174,000 annual salary of a congressperson.

Members of Congress also have a generous benefits package with health, dental, and vision coverage at no cost to them, and a fully funded retirement program. Folks, the only supervision our representatives have is the voters.

Congress has no oversight, save for the ballot box. The time has come to let Congress know we are tired of their laziness. They need to get to work and do what they are paid to do: serve our interests and not theirs. Just a quick note: over half of the members of Congress are millionaires.

Michael Thompson

Stafford

