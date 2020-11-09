Letter: Congress must ensure integrity of elections

Congress must ensure integrity of elections

Congress has failed to protect the validity of elections in our country. Their desire to do everything they could to ensure President Trump be defeated has seriously affected what has been a most sacred and honorable task—vote. Our adversaries have been trying for many years to attack our way of electing our leaders for it has been an example to the world. The idea of free and fair elections is something many foreign rulers oppose. The pandemic was a perfect time for those adversaries and unfortunately some in our own country to do all they could to discredit our way of voting.

Nancy Pelosi and others in her party, including governors of various states, sought to drag out this election. They failed to put in place standards for every state regarding the processing of mail-in ballots. They worked tirelessly to defeat voter ID requirements and failed to require states to have standardized and verifiable ballots. There was plenty of time to have accomplished all this, but this was not a priority of Pelosi and many of her cronies in Congress. They were not worried about fairness, they were only worried about defeating their enemy, President Trump.