LETTER: Congress must help USPS recover from COVID

Congress must

help USPS recover from COVID

Currently, the United States Postal Service is experiencing financial difficulties that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, wracking up debt of nearly $9 billion last year alone. This debt will only continue to increase unless we do something about it, and will have dire consequences on the working population of our nation.

The USPS employs 500,000 people, and nearly 100,000 are veterans; it’s the number one employer of veterans in the U.S. Without aid during ithis pandemic, their jobs are at risk, causing an even greater unemployment rate.

Both The Heroes Act and the Delivering for America Act could help save the Postal Service.

The Heroes Act would not only provide coronavirus relief to state and local governments, individuals and businesses, but it would also allocate $25 billion to the USPS to help save this necessary institution.

The Delivering for America Act would prohibit the U.S. Postal Service from making changes to operations or levels of service from those that were in effect on Jan. 1, 2020, lifting any hiring freezes or revisions to service standards.