I urge Sen. Kaine, Sen. Warner and Rep. Spanberger to co-sponsor and/or support the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023 (H.R. 926/S. 359).

Recent events have highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in our judicial system. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have been criticized for their failure to recuse themselves from cases where they have conflicts of interest or have received significant financial support from interested parties. This undermines public confidence in the impartiality and fairness of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023 would require Supreme Court justices to provide written explanations for their decisions to recuse or not recuse themselves from cases, and to disclose any financial or other conflicts of interest. This would ensure greater transparency and accountability in the highest court in the land.

This legislation is essential to ensuring that our judicial system is fair, impartial and transparent.

Kathy Angel

Stafford