LETTER: Congress should protect horses from abuse

Congress should protect horses

from abuse

I write to thank U.S. Sen. Mark Warner for his leadership of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act (S. 1007) that passed the U.S. House in July. The measure would end the terrible practice of soring—intentionally injuring the limbs of Tennessee walking, racking and spotted saddle horses to produce an artificial high-step prized at horse shows in the southeastern U.S.

Soring is a terrible form of abuse that has marred the horse world for more than half a century.

Despite the tremendous work of Sen. Warner, the measure has stalled indefinitely in the U.S. Senate due to political obstruction by senators from states where soring is rampant.

However, there’s now an opportunity for revisions to the bill that will enable it to pass the Senate this year and become law.

As a constituent who prioritizes animal protection issues, I urge Sen. Warner to support the proposed revisions and make a big push to get the PAST Act done before the end of the year and the end of the 116th Congress.

Jason Hinkledire

Bumpass