LETTER: Congress should standardize election process

Congress should standardize election process

Once the current election results are completed, I pray that Congress will actually look at and improve our election process. Do not wait until months before the next election cycle to do this.

Some suggestions:

1) Forbid use of polling information by the media. They have been severely off the last two elections. What was the impact?

2) The media should not project winners. Yes, their systems may generally call the shots correctly, but to call it with only 10 percent of a state’s votes counted? Don’t all votes count? Report the results when all votes are counted.

3) If media must ignore the actual vote and project a winner, do not make any calls until after the last state, Hawaii, has closed their polls. How many voters stay at home because winners are projected long before they may go and vote in person?

4) Standardize the rules. Is it fair that in one state, my vote must be received by the close of Election Day, but my neighbor, who lives a block over but in a different state, can mail his/her vote in on Election Day (or later, if postmarks are not used), to be received several days later?