Letter: Congress was right to stop predatory billing for medical care

Congress was right to stop surprise medical billing

The editorial The Free Lance-Star ran on surprise medical billing [Jan. 2] obscured the major problem with this hidden billing practice.

The author focused upon the median in-network price as an additional hardship for hospitals and doctors. Excess hospital profits were cited as a reason for allowing doctors to charge hidden billing costs which are not disclosed in advance of the delivery of care.

Surprise medical bills are generally from physicians who want much more money than insurers typically pay (from three to five times negotiated rates).

Many of these physicians are in groups purchased by equity funds for the sole purpose of maximizing profits by requiring their owned doctors to not participate in insurer networks.

It should not be a surprise that over 60 percent of all U.S. bankruptcy cases involve unaffordable medical bills. These charges are never disclosed prior to treatments because if the injury/disorder doesn’t kill the patients, the amount of the hidden bill will.