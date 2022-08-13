Letter: Consider impact of your words before speaking

Consider impact of words before speaking

I’m addressing this letter to the elderly man and his friends departing a popular restaurant at 4-Mile Fork the morning of Aug. 10, and anyone else who needs to hear it: As you saw the young man walk across the parking lot carrying a purse, you felt compelled to comment, “Nice purse, f-g.”

Since you were compelled to share your comments to a group, I, too, feel compelled to share mine. Unfortunately, unlike you, I won’t have the satisfaction of knowing that mine are delivered as intended.

What you didn’t see, apparently, was the young man drop his mother off at the door of the restaurant. Since his mother is suffering from Stage 3C lung cancer and is oxygen-dependent, wielding the personal oxygen tank was the most that she could muster.

She left the purse for him, and he was happy to help. What you also didn’t see is that it is a family/friend habit to treat her to breakfast before her chemotherapy treatments on Wednesdays—a little bright spot to her day before what is the ultimate in unpleasant.

In three words you managed to berate a young man doing the right thing, hurt a mother’s heart by belittling her son, and ruin the only positive thing that happens on chemo day.

Late last month I spent a week teaching Vacation Bible School to young children. The theme for the week? Love your neighbor. It’s a simple concept. Even if I disagree, I can still love my neighbor and not perpetuate harm. I pray that the next time you’re presented with the opportunity to share your opinion, you’ll consider its impact.

Dora Lilly

King George