Letter: Consumption is killing us

Consumption is killing the Earth

Images of children dying from starvation in Madagascar because of climate change have been in the news recently, but on Black Friday, we celebrated consumption. Ecologists say it would take seven Earths to be able to sustain our current level of consumption. This level of consumption has not brought us contentment. This level of consumption has brought us a great wave of extinction.

In her book “After the Protests are Heard: Enacting Civic Engagement and Social Transformation,” theologian Sharon D. Welch offers a guideline for working toward lasting change, moving away from an economy of endless consumption and growth. She looks at some existing nonprofits, educational innovators and businesses as models. These examples give hope that we can build an economy on a deep appreciation of responsible connections to other people and to the natural world, that we can sustain rather than destroy. We can practice just living, with deep respect for the perishability of all things.