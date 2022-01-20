Letter: Contact your state, federal officials to request investigation into Spotsy School Board

State, federal officials should investigate Spotsy School Board

As a citizen, taxpayer, concerned parent and volunteer of Virginia Organizing, we are outraged and deeply concerned by the firing of Superintendent Scott Baker of Spotsylvania County Schools. The manner of Dr. Baker’s termination without cause by a few School Board members must be investigated, and a full report and press release is owed to the parents, teachers and taxpayers of Virginia.

Everyone is entitled to due process and the residents of Spotsylvania and taxpayers of Virginia should be informed in advance of any situation that could impact the education system of thousands of children, parents and teachers in our community.

School board members should not have the power to make decisions to terminate a superintendent without cause unless informing the public and residents of our county the reasons for their actions.