LETTER: Contrary to Biden, America is special

Contrary to Biden, America is special

Joe Biden said there is “nothing special about being an American,” and that “no one can define what an American is.”

Well, sir, let me help you remember:

Have you ever heard of Prudence Cummings Wright, who led a 40-strong female militia in Pepperell, Mass., in 1775?

Did you forget about Nathan Hale? He was hanged in 1776 because he believed that every man, woman and child is to be free. His last words: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

Or what about John Brown, who led a small group of escaped slaves and free men to raid Harpers Ferry in 1859 to free other slaves?

Or Martin Luther King? He fought against Jim Crow laws and the oppression of minorities: “I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream—one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed.”

What about former slave Frederick Douglass, who became a friend and consultant to Abraham Lincoln?