LETTER: Corporations don't pay their fair share

Corporations don’t pay their fair share

In response to Mr. Moore’s June 2 letter to the editor [“Nothing from the government is ever really free”], I agree, nothing is free. I would add—unless you’re a corporation.

In a better world, every corporation would pay every employee a living wage. In the world we inhabit, corporations have a habit of paying top executives exorbitant salaries, bonuses and perks while paying the “foot soldiers” (those who do the actual work) as little as possible.

The result? The growing inequality we see today.

When corporations are allowed to pay employees less than a living wage, one result is that employees need assistance for basics like food, shelter and medical care. This places more responsibility on government when the corporations creating the problem are paying less, and sometimes no income taxes (think Amazon) to boost the government’s coffers.

This is why we need to increase corporate tax rates. Taxpayers should not have to keep covering costs resulting from corporations paying employees so little while raking in cash for executives and shareholders. We are, in effect, subsidizing them when we allow this.