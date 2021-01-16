LETTER: Corruption virus is making U.S. sick

Corruption virus is making U.S. sick
We’ve unanimously concluded that 2020 was a bad year and wonder if 2021 will be any better. Given what we know, the answer is “no.” We’re deceived into thinking it will be better when the pandemic is over, all are vaccinated and have the freedom to live their lives.
Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for what ails the USA. There’s a political, moral, social and constitutional pandemic that makes our country sick.
Look at the past 12 years. The country is divided. Half of the population are considered “deplorables.” Former President Barack Obama referred to his opponents as political “enemies.” Government institutions are used to attack political opponents. Activist judges oppose efforts to drain the swamp.
Law and order are weak. Ferguson began an attack on our police that has not abated. Police are considered criminals even if suspects attack them. Now the cry is “defund” the police while radicals take over our streets. Crime is rampant. Our cities are occupied by Antifa and BLM, and mayors reject calling the police and National Guard to restore order.
Lockdowns have harmed many small businesses. The government spends trillions of dollars trying to save the economy. We know there must be a limit, but we keep spending and promising college loan forgiveness, a free college education, free everything.
Yet young people are not educated about our Constitution or system of government. Many Americans have no understanding of what makes America free.
The swamp was exposed. The swamp won. No one is going to jail. There’s a double standard, with “laws for thee but not for me” (politicians). Politicians pass restrictions and ignore them themselves.
Members of the news media and social media are corrupt activists, strategically spinning news for their political objectives, censoring whomever they wish. Social media giants censor whomever they want with their chosen fact checkers.
The corruption virus is ingrained in our system, and corrupt politicians are comfortably back in power. All is well.
David Kendall
Stafford