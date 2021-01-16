LETTER: Corruption virus is making U.S. sick

Corruption virus is making U.S. sick

We’ve unanimously concluded that 2020 was a bad year and wonder if 2021 will be any better. Given what we know, the answer is “no.” We’re deceived into thinking it will be better when the pandemic is over, all are vaccinated and have the freedom to live their lives.

Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for what ails the USA. There’s a political, moral, social and constitutional pandemic that makes our country sick.

Look at the past 12 years. The country is divided. Half of the population are considered “deplorables.” Former President Barack Obama referred to his opponents as political “enemies.” Government institutions are used to attack political opponents. Activist judges oppose efforts to drain the swamp.

Law and order are weak. Ferguson began an attack on our police that has not abated. Police are considered criminals even if suspects attack them. Now the cry is “defund” the police while radicals take over our streets. Crime is rampant. Our cities are occupied by Antifa and BLM, and mayors reject calling the police and National Guard to restore order.