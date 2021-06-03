LETTER: Council addresses yard signs, ignores financial crisis

Council eyes yard signs, ignores financial crisis

Who on the City Council has the guts to tell my wife to take down her Fredericksburg Food Co-op yard sign? I’d like to see you try.

Oh. I see you’re delegating that to city staff. Smart move. I wouldn’t want to take her on either.

In the 41 years since I first moved to the city, I’ve seen council do some pretty foolish stuff, but few things are dumber than limiting yard signs and free speech in city residents’ own front yards. Free speech, I might add, that disturbs no one else—unlike noise, which the city has failed miserably to regulate since the 1980s.

If I want to leave political signs in my front yard for a year, what concern is it of the City Council’s? And why limit the number of yard signs to six? Why not 10? Isn’t this a bit arbitrary? Where do my First Amendment rights end and council’s right to look inane while governing begin?

Right now, the city faces its worst financial crisis since 1980 when the major retail chains left for the then-new Spotsylvania mall. Do taxpayers realize that beginning this year, their water and sewer bills are rising 61 percent over the next four years?